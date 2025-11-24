25CV0999: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse Of Jill Marie Richardson Fka Jill Marie Berry, If Any, Jill Marie Richardson Fka Jill Marie Berry, Heir To The Estate Of Alice L. Richardson Aka Alice Lucinda Richardson, Treasurer Of Clark County, foreclosure. 25CV1000: Anthony Villatoro Garcia v. Assist 2 Sell Realty, Jeanna Mcfarland, Sharon Mcgrew, complaint for damages. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Cecil J. Howard, 58, of New Carlisle, diesel mechanic and Pamela D. Ledford, 58, of New Carlisle, healthcare.

Gaiel Cadon, 27, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Chrisler Joseph, 37, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.