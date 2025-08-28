Breaking: UAW workers strike overnight after no deal made with GE Aerospace

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

25CV0740: Lori K. Wilson v. Edward L. Dehart, Tabitha N. Grim, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dylan M. Sleeth, 29, of Springfield, field support engineer and Meile N. Morris, 24, of Springfield, personal banker.

Hunter M. Dean, 30, of Springfield, none and Anthony W. Jackson, 30, of Springfield, well repair.

Dylan D. J. Moyer, 28, of New Carlisle, self employed and Hannah L. Jones, 27, of New Carlisle, none.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

