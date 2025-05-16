Breaking: Ohio Senate passes bipartisan bill to block ranked choice voting at state, local level

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
32 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV0433: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Lamar P. Dotts, Danielle D. Flint, action for money.

25CV0434: The Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, United States of America, Acting Through the Rural Housing Service v. Clark County Treasurer, Rodney L. Ferryman, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Rodney Ferryman, foreclosure.

25CV0435: MIDFIRST BANK v. Jerisann M. Bair, Trevin D. Bair, Clark County Treasurer, Dividend Solar Finance LLC, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dennis L. Bowersox, 45, New Carlisle, mechanic/welder and Julia K. Downing, 51, New Carlisle, nurse.

Travis R. Lawson, 25, New Carlisle, N/A and Emily R. Dyer, 26, New Carlisle, sales.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

