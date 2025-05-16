25CV0434: The Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, United States of America, Acting Through the Rural Housing Service v. Clark County Treasurer, Rodney L. Ferryman, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Rodney Ferryman, foreclosure.

25CV0435: MIDFIRST BANK v. Jerisann M. Bair, Trevin D. Bair, Clark County Treasurer, Dividend Solar Finance LLC, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Dennis L. Bowersox, 45, New Carlisle, mechanic/welder and Julia K. Downing, 51, New Carlisle, nurse.

Travis R. Lawson, 25, New Carlisle, N/A and Emily R. Dyer, 26, New Carlisle, sales.

