Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
15 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV0450: Pamela R. Roberts v. International Motors USA LLC, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

25CV0451: JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Nathan Moore, action for money.

25CV0452: Nicholas W. Coulter v. Makayla C. Barnthouse, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., Clark County Treasurer Pamela Littlejohn, complaint in partition.

25CV0453: Nicole D. Harris v. Anthony L. Stroud, Ohio Department of Taxation, Mers/Amwest Funding Corp., Pamela Littlejohn, complaint in partition.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

