26CV0244: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Allan L. Coil, breach of contract.

26CV0245: Lendmark Financial Services LLC c. Luis Tousent, breach of contract.

26CV0246: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Janeka Lawson, breach of contract.

26CV0247: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Robin Sharp, breach of contract.

26CV0248: The Richwood Banking Company SBM to Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Capital One Bank, Clark County treasurer, Darrin M. Lay, unknown spouse if any of Darrin M. Lay and the State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

26CV0249: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Peggy R. Hill, unknown spouse if any of Peggy R. Hill, Clark County treasurer and Kenton Ridge Condominiums No. II Owners Association, foreclosure.

26CV0250: Wells Fargo Bank NA SBM To Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota Na Not In Its Individual Or Banking Capacity But Solely In Its Capacity As The Trustee For Renaissance Hel Trust 2002 3 v. The Unknown Heirs At Law Devisees Legatees Administrators And Executors Of The Estate Of Constance Mustin, unknown spouse if any of Constance Mustin, treasurer of Clark County; foreclosure.

26CV0251: US Bank National Association v. Clark County treasurer, Jacinda M. Hatfield, Jeffrey A. Hatfield, Ohio Housing Finance Agency and the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

26CV0252: General Electric Credit Union v. Kathryn Palermo, breach of contract.

26CV0253: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Jazzlyn Goings, breach of contract.

26CV0254: Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Bridgewater Homeowners Association Inc., Clark County treasurer AB Graham Building, Stacey L. Harpest, Steven P. Lakin; foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Tiffany M. Carson, 43, of Springfield, housekeeper, and Matthew W. Davis, 48, of Springfield, printer.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.