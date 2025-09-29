All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kaitlyn V. Moore, 27, of Springfield, athletic trainer and Blake C. Speakman, 27, of Springfield, security officer.

Elaina M. Faulkner, 21, of Tremont, patient care tech and Austin D. McKee, 22, of Tremont, pipeline laborer.

Christina A. Trimble, 43, of Springfield and Christopher R. Godwin, 55, of Springfield, truck driver.

Tyler A. Jugon, 26, of Springfield, Amazon associate and Shayla A. Kaffenbarger, 29, of Springfield, Amazon.

Walker J. Mills, 22, of Springfield, landscaper and Breanna M. Riley, 22, of Springfield, sales associate.

Blake A. Cupps, 27, of South Vienna, dental hygienist and David C. Dean, 27, of South Vienna, self employed.

Josiah D. Botello, 20, of Enon, cataloger and Dakota M. Chafin, 19, of Enon, full time student.

Crystal R. Lloyd, 28, of Springfield, behavior coach and Jonathan M. Cole, 29, of Trotwood, behavior specialist.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.