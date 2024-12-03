24CV0908: Eugene Borders v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Worker’ Compensation, Texas Roadhouse Holdings, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Luis E. Bravo Marin, 28, of Springfield, packer and Ulices Aparicio Jimenez, 37, of Springfield.

Roger W. Wright, 35, of Springfield, farmer and Abigail I. Mccarthy, 33, of Granville, cosmetologist.

Property transfers:

Security National Bank and Trust Company to BTBC Property LLC, 2035 Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $315,000.

Gretchen Harlow to Jose Cano and Dayzy Loza, 1264 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000.

Dennis E. and Deborah A. Casson to Deborah A. Casson, 3904 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $0.

William M. Norman to William M. and Amanda L. Norman, 816 Bayberry Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Robert and Jamie Sherman to Mutual Investment Group LLC, 231 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $40,000.

Houses Done Right LLC to Gunner Haston, 228 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $165,000.

William G. Beverly to Donald Aldridge, 3336 Turner Drive, Springfield; $170,000.

Rick E. May to Todd E. May, 1673 Leon Lane, Springfield; $0.

Deering Investments LLC to BR Adkins LTD, 3785 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.

Terry A. Reed and Christa R. Shaw to Terry A. Reed, 3532 Miller Road, Springfield; $0.

Larry J. and Vicki S. Blevins to Vicki S. Blevins, 208 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $0.

Mark A. Finchum to Travis D. and Christy L. Vanover, 5211 Selma Pike, Springfield; $649,900.

Eric T. Woodland to Woodland Real Estate Group LLC, 3351 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Kevin R. Glancy to Kayleen and McKensie Wiant, 670 Fletcher Pike, South Charleston; $310,000.

Dennis J. Haney to Adrian and Trisha Lucero, 12811 E. National Road, South Vienna; $330,000.

Chase S. and Melissa Culver to Melissa Culver, 3374 Laura Lane, Springfield; $0.

Anna M. Conley to James D. Payton, 2674 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $60,000.

Steven L. Baker to Brian E. Lowe, 3810 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $254,900.

Richard L. and Therese E. Richman to Richard L. Richman, 7194 Stine Road, Enon; $0.

Timothy Sidders to Payton L. Cooper, 3896 Raymond Drive, Enon; $190,000.

Logan M. and Brooke H. Gumucio to Moose Legacy Homesteads LLC, 6671 Ravenna Ave., Enon; $0.

John R. Roberds and David Kianka to Tricia L. Edington, 6810 Arnold Ave., Enon; $145,000.

William L. and Chloe E. Wallace to Matthew Zuber, 4548 Green Meadows Drive, Enon; $167,000.

Steven L. Stratton to Thomas L. Stewart, 4638 N. Plateau Drive, Springfield; $340,000.

Joseph E. Rutherford to Angela M. Orr and Heidi L. Ritherford, 2529 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $0.

Wayne McDaniel to Garlind Properties LTD, 4825 Mesa Lane, Springfield; $113,400.

Sheri M. and Timothy S. McNutt to Cody and Desarie Coopers, 4473 Phoenix Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Scott M. Naill to Sondra J. Schneider, 4651 Antrim Lane, Springfield; $390,000.

Thomas E. Cox and Stacy L. Harper to Stacy L. Cox, 4834 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $0.

Melody Williams to Mollie Delapaz, 1310 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $200,000.

Deering Investments LLC to BR Adkins LTD, 101 Stanford Place, Springfield; $0.

James and Julie A. Vaughan to James Vaughan, 7436 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

Jeffrey T. Brown to Kayla and Zachary Roop, 5405 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $340,000.

Lynda D. Hardman to Robert L. and Elizabeth A. Stokes, 3803 Petre Road, Springfield; $219,000.

James E. and Katherine A. Day to Brittni and Aidan Sutter, 2923 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $345,000.

Matthew Polen to Triple W. Properties Limited, 4225 Sintz Road, Springfield; $115,000.

Kelly S. Gray and Daniel S. Gray to Toby Kordenbrock, 44 S. Bird Road, Springfield; $247,000.

Charles A. and Joyce L. Morris to Joyce L. Morris, 2855 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Grand & Reserve LLC to Sorcha & Laird LLC, 2385 Old Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Christopher Muse, 235 London Ave., Springfield; $317,900.

RFM Warehouse LLC to M & S Properties LLC< 2600 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $450,000.

Jeffrey P. Ulliman to Sandra F. and John E. Freshour, 1881 Pinehurst Drive, Springfield; $240,000.

Bluestar LLC to Omsagar Hotels LTD, 1119 Ryan Road, Springfield; $267,000.