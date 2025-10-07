25CV0868: Dependable Roofing, LLC v. Randy Turner, Renee Turner, breach of contract. 25CV0869: Carmax Auto Finance, Carmax Business Services, LLC v. Raeanne M. Anderson, breach of contract. 25CV0870: Karen S. Beckett v. Clark County, Stephanie B. McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal. 25CV0871: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Andrea Mullins-Post, Andrea Schaffer, breach of contract. 25CV0872: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael Aldridge, breach of contract. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alexandria N. Henderson, 24, of Springfield, Amazon and Seth E. Broome, 28, of Springfield, Amazon.

Zachary E. Gard, 21, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Trysten D. R. Humble, 21, of Springfield, unemployed.

Justin B. Bayham, 43, of New Carlisle, military and Tiffany M. Hellwarth, 40, of New Carlisle, nurse.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.