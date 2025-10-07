Breaking: Early voting for Nov. 4 election starts today: Here’s how to cast your ballot

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

32 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV0867: LVNV Funding LLC v. Kristie Wood, breach of contract.

25CV0868: Dependable Roofing, LLC v. Randy Turner, Renee Turner, breach of contract.

25CV0869: Carmax Auto Finance, Carmax Business Services, LLC v. Raeanne M. Anderson, breach of contract.

25CV0870: Karen S. Beckett v. Clark County, Stephanie B. McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0871: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Andrea Mullins-Post, Andrea Schaffer, breach of contract.

25CV0872: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael Aldridge, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alexandria N. Henderson, 24, of Springfield, Amazon and Seth E. Broome, 28, of Springfield, Amazon.

Zachary E. Gard, 21, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Trysten D. R. Humble, 21, of Springfield, unemployed.

Justin B. Bayham, 43, of New Carlisle, military and Tiffany M. Hellwarth, 40, of New Carlisle, nurse.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

