Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
Current cases:

25CV0363: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Rochelle R. Kincaid, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Rochelle R. Kincaid, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Cristobal Mendez Ramirez, 42, of Springfield, warehouse and Adina Galvez Roblero, 37, of Springfield, warehouse.

Lynn N. Conley, 28, of Springfield, solar analyst and Nicholas G. Gale, 38, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

