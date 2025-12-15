Current cases:
25CV1052: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Robert G. Kiehn, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Hollie I. Kiehn, Hollie I. Kiehn, Robert G. Riehn, foreclosure.
25CV1053: American Credit Acceptance, LLC v. Douglas R. Mcnutt, II, replevin.
25CV1054: American Line Builders Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee v. Neal Choose One Eaton, breach of contract.
25CV1055: London Health And Rehab Center, LLC v. Bertha Shumaker, breach of contract.
25CV1056: Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. v. 5 Star Contracting LLC, Johanna A. Brents, Ryan David Brens, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.