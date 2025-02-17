Current cases:
25CV0128: Michael Dean Johnson v. Home-Owners Insurance Company, Whitney N. Hughes, personal injury.
25CV0129: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Mieasha R. Strickland, breach of contract.
25CV0130: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Diane M. Wade, breach of contract.
25CV0131: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Ralph Rhinebolt, breach of contract.
25CV0132: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Taleah B. Dematteo, breach of contract.
25CV0133: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Princess Bates, breach of contract.
25CV0134: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Carole A. Moore, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.