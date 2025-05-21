25CV0442: CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, Ohio Plan Risk Management Inc. v. Matthew Omar Wyburn, action for money.

25CV0443: AMERICAN LINE BUILDERS JOINT APPRENTICESHIP & TRAINING v. Neal Eaton, action for money.

25CV0444: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION v. Christella Paul, Yves Paul, action for money.

25CV0445: Automobile Acceptance Corp v. Andrea Nunn, Janice Nunn, action for money.

25CV0446: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION v. Jason Stapleton, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brandy J. Marshall, 39, of Medway, restaurant manager and Andrew D. Weber, 37, of Medway, McDoanlds.

Desirea R. Dennison, 25, of Springfield, N/A and Brayden R. P. Curtis, 25, of Springfield, N/A.

Nerlande Pierre, 33, of Springfield, machine operator and Jonel Jean, 37, of Springfield, mechanic.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.