24CV0970: American Express National Bank v. H Rafferty Doyle, Hannah Rafferty Doyle, breach of contract.

24CV0971: KIA America, Inc. v. Barbara Marshall, Charles Marshall, breach of contract.

24CV0972: American Express National Bank v. Thomas Hartung, Thomas A. Hartung, breach of contract.

24CV0973: American Express National Bank v. Heather Bane, Heather Graziano, Heather D. Graziano, breach of contract.

24CV0974: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Capital One Bank USA NA, Carrie Popovich, Matthew Popovich, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, foreclosure.

24CV0975: Elizabeth Converse v. CSAA General Insurance Company, Jordan Washington, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Clark County

Bethel Twp.

12 Maple Rd;$142,500

Green Twp.

1371 Tener Pl;$252,200

Mad River Twp.

2887 Dayton-Springfield Rd;$285,000

4100 Dayton-Springfield Rd;$454,900

6316 Manete St;$295,000

5324 Wakefield Dr;$224,900

Moorefield Twp.

4839 Brannan Dr;$174,900

1847 Fox Ridge Dr;$255,000

4218 Moorefield Rd;$155,000

4610 Reno Ln;$141,500

New Carlisle

803 Kennison Ave;$161,900

503 Kennison Ave;$180,000

North Hampton

125 W Clark St;$159,000

Pike Twp.

3751 Spence Rd;$230,000

Springfield

2030 Broadway St;$105,000

1711 Drew Ct;$167,000

1105 Gable St;$95,000

1505 Pythian Ave;$209,900

656 Reading Dr;$119,900

653 Reading Dr;$125,000

2226 S Hadley Rd;$162,500

Springfield Twp.

2568 E Possum Rd;$165,000

3367 Eichelberger Ln;$144,900

4244 Sintz Rd;$330,000

The property transfer format has changed, with only the address and sale price listed. Beginning Jan. 1, property transfers, also called real estate transactions, will move to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.