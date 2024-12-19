Current cases:
24CV0969: American Express National Bank v. Jobe Binkley, Jobe S. Binkley, breach of contract.
24CV0970: American Express National Bank v. H Rafferty Doyle, Hannah Rafferty Doyle, breach of contract.
24CV0971: KIA America, Inc. v. Barbara Marshall, Charles Marshall, breach of contract.
24CV0972: American Express National Bank v. Thomas Hartung, Thomas A. Hartung, breach of contract.
24CV0973: American Express National Bank v. Heather Bane, Heather Graziano, Heather D. Graziano, breach of contract.
24CV0974: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Capital One Bank USA NA, Carrie Popovich, Matthew Popovich, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, foreclosure.
24CV0975: Elizabeth Converse v. CSAA General Insurance Company, Jordan Washington, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Clark County
Bethel Twp.
12 Maple Rd;$142,500
Green Twp.
1371 Tener Pl;$252,200
Mad River Twp.
2887 Dayton-Springfield Rd;$285,000
4100 Dayton-Springfield Rd;$454,900
6316 Manete St;$295,000
5324 Wakefield Dr;$224,900
Moorefield Twp.
4839 Brannan Dr;$174,900
1847 Fox Ridge Dr;$255,000
4218 Moorefield Rd;$155,000
4610 Reno Ln;$141,500
New Carlisle
803 Kennison Ave;$161,900
503 Kennison Ave;$180,000
North Hampton
125 W Clark St;$159,000
Pike Twp.
3751 Spence Rd;$230,000
Springfield
2030 Broadway St;$105,000
1711 Drew Ct;$167,000
1105 Gable St;$95,000
1505 Pythian Ave;$209,900
656 Reading Dr;$119,900
653 Reading Dr;$125,000
2226 S Hadley Rd;$162,500
Springfield Twp.
2568 E Possum Rd;$165,000
3367 Eichelberger Ln;$144,900
4244 Sintz Rd;$330,000
The property transfer format has changed, with only the address and sale price listed. Beginning Jan. 1, property transfers, also called real estate transactions, will move to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.