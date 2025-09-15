Current cases:
25CV0796: Danny Gutierrez v. Michael Ray, other civil.
25CV0797: U.S. Bank National Association v. Vanessa Byrd, Vanessa Maureen Byrd, Clark County Treasurer, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, United States Of America Acting By And Through Its Agency The Department Of Housing And Urban Development, Unknown Spouse Of Vanessa Maureen Byrd Aka Vanessa Byrd, Name Unknown, foreclosure.
25CV0798: MYCUMORTGAGE LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, JANE DOE, UNKNOWN, JOHN T. RIECHERS, JR, SPOUSE OF JOHN T. RIECHERS, JR., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Shelly L. Reed, 44, of Springfield, nurse aide and Matthew B. King, 40, of Springfield, department manager.
Kenneth L. Beam, 58, of New Carlisle, truck driver and Burnadette M. Underwood, 56, of New Carlisle, nurse aide.
Alysha M. Davis, 35, of Springfield, nurse and Andrew D. Kegley, 29, of Springfield, firefighter.
Jenna M. Caudill, 41, of Springfield, registered nurse and Taylor W. Ruscin, 37, self employed.
Ben J. Schroeder, 31, of Springfield, quality inspector and Janet L. Deardorff, 30, of Springfield, tax mapper.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.