Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
35 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV1008: John M. Justice v. Daniele Arney, RN; Bon Secours Mercy Health Medical Group, LLC; Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc.; Community Mercy Health Partners; Paul Humphrey, RN; Mercy Health Physicians Springfield Specialty Care, LLC; Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center; John Reineke, P.A.; Jose R. Rodriguez, MD; Niklas Steinbrunner; medical malpractice.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

