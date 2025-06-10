All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Liam M. Burns, 25, of Springfield, sale associate and Brittanie R. Levi, 23, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Jeremy M. Stewart, 50, of Springfield, paraprofessional and Crystal D. Ramsey, 44, of Springfield, sales clerk.

Karla S. Delawder, 39, of Springfield, delivery driver and Oliver A. Reed, 43, of Mechanicsburg, sheet metal fabrication.

Kristin N. Napier, 23, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Garrett D. Napier, 23, of Springfield, commercial roofer.

Melissa R. Lemmings, 28, of Springfield, dog groomer and Allen T. Wilson, 28, of Springfield, HVAC.

