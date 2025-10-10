25CV0882: The Bank of New York Mellon, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank as trustee for GSMPS Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-2 vs. THOMAS, LESLIE S BCD v. Associated Home Equity Services Inc., Clark County treasurer, Donna R. Thomas, Leslie S. Thomas, unknown spouses if any of Donna R. Thomas and Leslie S. Thomas; foreclosure.

25CV0883: Jeffry I. Mpayamaguru v. Ats Freight LLC and Yusuf A. Liban, personal injury.

25CV0884: Darrell Strickland v. Am-Pm Employment LLC and Administrator Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

25CV0885: BANKUNITED N.A. v. Clark County treasurer, United States of America secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sean P. Winder, unknown spouse if any of Sean P. Winders, unknown spouse if any of Raelene Winders; foreclosure.

25CV0886: Stacey L. Betleyoun v. BUD ANTLE Inc. and Administrator Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

25CV0887: Bank of America N.A. v. Joseph W. McNamara, treasurer of Clark County and unknown spouse if any of Joseph McNamara; foreclosure.

25CV0888: Freedom Mortgage Corporation c. Julia Brown, Levi Cos, Clark County treasurer, United States of America secretary of Housing and Urban Development, unknown spouse of Julia Brown and unknown spouse of Levi Cox; foreclosure.

25CV0889: Deere & Company v. Kyle S. Travis, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.