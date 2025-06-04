25CV0485: Velocity Investments LLC v. Carl Vonallman, breach of contract.

25CV0486: Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dwayne Messer, breach of contract.

25CV0487: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Dwelling Series V Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Ray J. Paris, Della M. Straley, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lorna L. Bowermaster, 69, of Springfield, retired and Russell J. Stewart, 67, of Springfield, truck driver.

Zachary J. Shipton, 20, of Springfield, mechanic and Elizabeth R. Miller, 21, of Springfield, STNA.

