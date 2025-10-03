25CV0857: Yves Pierre v. Andrese Berlice Delcy, John or Jane Doe #1, John or Jane Doe #2, Gabriel Morales, Murrieta Landscaping, Safeco Insurance Company of America, personal injury. 25CV0858: Planet Home Lending, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Douglas T. Keeney, AKA Douglas Keeney (if any), Douglas Kenney, Douglas T. Keeney, YMA Investment LLC, foreclosure. 25CV0859: Planet Home Lending, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Foundation Finance Company LLC, Frank D. Laws, Hope I. Laws, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jordan M. Dean, 40, of Springfield, application analyst and Kasandra L. Ziegler, 32, of Springfield, QA coordinator.

Shaetencia B. Aveja, 27, of Springfield, property manager and Lacie M. McMannis, 40, of Springfield, service coordinator.

Rochenel Destin, 41, of Springfield, construction and Ophelene Chervilus, 37, of Springfield, entrepreneur.

Seth A. Wells, 36, of Springfield, correction officer and Nichole M. Agullana, 41, of Springfield, independent contractor.

Oneda P. Compton, 28, of Springfield, dental hygienist and Austin M. Goffe, 26, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Erica E. Skrlac, 31, of Springfield, recruiter and Cole W. Shaffer, 30, of Springfield, data analyst.

Brenna S. Snyder, 21, of New Carlisle, administrative assistant and Brady W. Baugh, 21, of Springfield, firefighter/EMT.

Rebecca L. Litteral, 45, of Tremont City, patient access specialist and Kenneth A. Ingerman, 46, of Tremont City, inter. truck and engine.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.