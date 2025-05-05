25CV0399: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Andrew Lazear, Andrew T. Lazear, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., foreclosure.

25CV0400: Roger T. Evilsizor v. ohn Logue, Administrator, Ohio Springs, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0401: PNC Bank, National Association v. Jacy Storm, breach of contract.

25CV0402: Steven Gray v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, action for money.

25CV0403: Brian Scott Hennigan, Deborah A. Hennigan v. Brooke A. DeStazio, complaint for partition.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Marcos David De Assis, 39, of Enon, construction and Crystal G. Hanna, 40, of Enon, bank teller.

Patricia Julien, 36, of Springfield and Venel Toussaint, 43, of Springfield, machinist.

Lindsey M. Fester, 33, of Springfield, process assist/Amazon and Joseph W. Warner, 35, of Springfield, control systems tech.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.