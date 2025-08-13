25CV0697: Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Mark A. Meixner, trustee of the Meixner family trust and Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

25CV0698: Kala Buckner v. Kimberly Buckner and Happy Tree Holdings LLC, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Rachel A. Herman, 25, of Springfield, physician assistant, and Ethan B. Hastings, 23, of Springfield, software engineer.

Alexandrea W. Barrett, 23, of New Carlisle, airport manager, and Cameryn D.T. McGowan, 25, of Springfield, Centerpoint Energy.

