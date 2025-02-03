25CV0098: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Amber Zeunen, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Amber Zeunen, foreclosure.

25CV0099: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Carrie K. Jennings, Unknown Spouse of Carrie K. Jennings, if any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

25CV0100: Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Colony Land Condominium II, Heather McCracken, Maria McCracken, Todd McCracken, Trent McCracken, Trey McCracken, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Maxine McCracken, Deceased, Unknown Spouse of Todd McCracken, if any, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

