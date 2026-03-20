26CV0265: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation As Trustee For Freddie Mac Slst 2025 1 Participation Interest Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Marcella Stevens, Unknown Spouse Of Marcella Stevens If Any Name Unknown, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Delmar J. Gagaris, 48, of Springfield, student and Amber P. Yeager, 39, of Springfield, student.

Marshall L. White, 27, of Springfield, healthcare and David L. Crider, 27, of Springfield, labor worker.

Samantha B. Smith, 36, of Springfield, residential director and Mitchell B. Tulloch, 34, of Springfield, chef.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.