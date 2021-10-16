Child struck by stray bullet in Greene County road rage shooting

A child was shot by a stray bullet Thursday evening during a road rage shooting on Col. Glenn Highway near Interstate 675.
Multiple shots were fired around 6 p.m. during the incident that involved a gray Nissan Rogue and black Dodge Charger or Avenger, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The Nissan was last seen entering the on ramp to I-675 South and the Dodge, which as tinted windows and may have been struck by gunfire, was last seen heading east on Col. Glenn Highway.
The child injured by gunfire was a passenger of a vehicle that was not involved, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 937-562-4819 or Greene Central Dispatch at 937-376-5034.
In Other News
1
Man to change plea in 2019 OVI crash that killed Wright State student
2
Domestic violence deaths increased during pandemic
3
Dayton FOP defends officers; Mayor: video ‘concerning’ of disabled man...
4
911 caller reports ex-worker firing gun prior to officer-involved...
5
Man accused of shooting and wounding Sidney police sergeant arrested
About the Author