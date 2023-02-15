Charges dismissed for reporter arrested at East Palestine press conference

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was pushed to the floor, handcuffed and arrested Feb. 8 after local police said he was too loud and told him to stop his live broadcast of Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference from the back of a school gymnasium in East Palestine.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”