Centerville man to change plea in deadly 2019 wrong-way OVI crash on I-675

A Centerville man is expected to be sentenced next week in a wrong way OVI crash on Interstate 675 that killed a 23-year-old Wright State student more than two years ago in Beavercreek.
Ronald K. Myer, 55, is scheduled to appear Oct. 22 before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael Buckwalter for a change of plea and sentencing hearing, according to court records.
He was traveling the wrong way around 8:50 p.m. June 21, 2019, on the Ohio 844 ramp when he entered I-675 North. His 2004 Jaguar X-Type collided head-on with a 2002 Acura RSX driven by Paige Elizabeth Patrick, according to a Beavercreek Police Department crash report.
The crash happened while it was still light out just south of the North Fairfield Road exit, police said.
Both were taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health, where Patrick was pronounced dead.
Myer’s blood-alcohol level tested at 0.23 following the crash, according to the report, which is nearly three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.
Patrick was in her third year studying art history and religion at Wright State University. She graduated in 2013 from Vandalia-Butler High School, where she was a member of choir and the debate team, according to her obituary.
Patrick worked at T-Mobile and was an ordained minister; she enjoyed dancing, hiking, Pokemon Go, yoga, kayaking, biking, drawing and writing, according to her obituary.
Myer, a civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, was indicted Sept. 20, 2019, for aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has remained free on $50,000 bond, court records show.
An Ohio Department of Transportation camera caught his vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes before the deadly crash, officials said.
Myer had five previous traffic citations from October 2008 to July 2016. The traffic cases include two incidents of speeding, one failure to yield the right of way, one failure to maintain assured clear distance and one failure to give full time and attention to operating the vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.
In addition, Fairborn Municipal Court records show Myer was cited for speeding by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2005, going 83 mph in a 65 mph zone.