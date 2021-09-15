springfield-news-sun logo
Bradford man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old girl

Joshua Mize. Photo courtesy of Miami Valley Jails.
Joshua Mize. Photo courtesy of Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker - Dayton Daily News
A Bradford man was charged with murder after a 1-year-old girl was injured earlier this week and died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 30-year-old Joshua A. Mize, is facing one count of murder, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. He was the boyfriend of Colon’s mother and lived at the same residence at the mother, child and two other children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 6:13 p.m. on Monday, Bradford Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 100 block of East Vine Street on a report of a child not breathing.

The child, later identified as Colon, was resuscitated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. She was later transferred to Dayton Children’s.

“A criminal investigation was initiated by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives due to doctors concluding that the injuries present on the child were suspected abuse,” read a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Mize was arrested in Clark County Wednesday morning by Clark County sheriff’s deputies following a brief manhunt after he fled on food, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested around 9:25 a.m., according to jail booking records.

Mize is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

We will continue to update this story as more details are released.

