Beavercreek man gets dozen-plus years for murder plot involving Kettering woman in Xenia Twp.

Morgan is the final defendant sentenced in the case.

The woman at the center of the murder plot on Sept. 12, 2022, picked up her ex-boyfriend, La’Dashiaun “Shawn” Brown, 22, in Dayton. She moved to the front passenger side, and Brown got in the driver’s seat and his friends Morgan and Aaron Joseph Davis, 22, of Dayton, got in the back seat.

The group eventually drove down a circle driveway in the area of the 900 block of Ford Road in Xenia Twp. and got out before walking down a set of stairs to the Little Miami River, according to an affidavit filed in Xenia Municipal Court.

“At the base of the stairs, (the woman) heard a gunshot and could feel blood running down her shoulder,” an affidavit stated.

The woman told detectives she saw one of Brown’s friends with the gun, later identified as Davis, and tried to run away but fell.

Davis told the detective that after he shot the victim, he chased her and hit her approximately three times, including with the firearm in the head, according to court records.

“Davis stated he did not shoot (her) again because the gun jammed,” court documents stated.

The woman was able to escape, and a Xenia police sergeant found her near a field on Hilltop Road. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Her car was found later that day in Seneca County in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown and booked him into the Seneca County Jail.

Morgan and Davis told a Greene County Sheriff’s detective Sept. 21, 2022, they and Brown, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, planned to kill the woman and they wanted to turn themselves in, according to court records.

“More specifically, Morgan admitted he, Brown and Davis made a plan to have [the woman] pick them up in her vehicle, drive to a different location and for Davis to shoot [the woman],” an affidavit read, “As part of the plan, Morgan admitted he was supposed to shoot [the woman] in the event Davis was not able to do so.”

Davis said the gun was thrown off the Webster Street bridge in Dayton. Investigators found a gun in the river by the bridge and sent it for analysis to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Brown was sentenced in November 2022 to 20 to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

He is incarcerated in the Marion Correctional Institution, where he is eligible for parole in September 2042, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Davis was sentenced June 28 by Tornichio to 32 to 37½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty April 26 to attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. As part of his plea, one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault were dismissed, according to court records.

He began serving his prison term this month, online ODRC records show.