Area police officer arrested in Centerville on OVI and weapons counts

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, was stopped at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike, said officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department.

Davis said Bucci was taken into custody on a fourth-degree felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, plus two first-degree misdemeanors — operating a vehicle while impaired, and using weapons while intoxicated.