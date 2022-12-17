Area police officer arrested in Centerville on OVI and weapons counts

BreakingNews
By - Staff Writer
Dec 17, 2022

A North Hampton police officer was arrested in Centerville early Wednesday morning on OVI and weapons charges, according to the Centerville Police Department. North Hampton is a tiny village in Clark County, west of Springfield.

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, was stopped at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike, said officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department.

Davis said Bucci was taken into custody on a fourth-degree felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, plus two first-degree misdemeanors — operating a vehicle while impaired, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Centerville police said they transferred Bucci to the Montgomery County Jail, pending approval of charges. Davis said those three charges were approved Thursday by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bucci is no longer in custody.

