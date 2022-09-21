Amber Alert issued for three Greenville children

Greenville police have issued an Amber Alert for two girls ages 8 and 9 and a 6-year-old boy after they were reportedly not at school this morning.
In a release, they said that the children, their father Kirt Kiser, 29, and his mother Beth Kiser, 53, are missing and may be traveling in a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number JTK6408.
Police believe the children are in danger, and an Amber Alert issued for Ohio and adjacent states stated the father made threats toward them.
Kirt Kiser is white, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 236 pounds and has short blond hair with blue eyes. His mother is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and also has blond hair and blue eyes.
The two girls are Kira and Kamilia Kiser, and the boy is Kian Kiser.
Kira, 9, is white, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Kamilia, 8, is white, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 64 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Kian, 6, is white, stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Police asked anyone with information about Kirt, Beth or the children, including their location or direction they are traveling, to call 911 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.
