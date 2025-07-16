25CV0615: Harold Willis v. EQUIFAX INFORMATION SERVICES LLC, Postal Family Credit Union Inc., complaint for damages.

25CV0616: PNC Bank National Association v. John V. Buckley, JR, Kathryn A. Buckley, action for money.

25CV0617: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. LARRY ALEXANDER, SANDRA K. ALEXANDER, STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.