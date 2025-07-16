Current cases:
25CV0614: Hermanio Joseph v. Amber Beat, Tiffany Byron, Brandon Chiles, Danielle Clark, Nathan Clark, Alfred Eugene, Robert Collins, Sierra Davenport, Gabriel Davila, Anthonoy Ferguson, Brittney Fisher, Katie Jean Johnson, Joseph T. Lebland, Brad Luffy, Kyle Geofrey Metz, Roberto Mompremier, Becky Renegar, Melinda Sions, Sharon Sions-Griffin, Heather Slaven, Matthew Spradlin, Tara L. Spradlin, William Stott, other civil.
25CV0615: Harold Willis v. EQUIFAX INFORMATION SERVICES LLC, Postal Family Credit Union Inc., complaint for damages.
25CV0616: PNC Bank National Association v. John V. Buckley, JR, Kathryn A. Buckley, action for money.
25CV0617: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. LARRY ALEXANDER, SANDRA K. ALEXANDER, STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.