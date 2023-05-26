‘A tragedy in every respect:’ Mom sentenced to 30 months in Aaliyah Artis’ death

One other child and one adult sibling were found living with their mother at the residence. The siblings were immediately removed from the home and placed in the care of another family member.

The scene in Judge Adolfo Tornichio’s court Friday morning was emotional, said Mary Artis’ attorney, John Meehling.

“When we’re all retired, this will be a case that we remember, because it’s so sad,” he said.

Artis was indicted in April last year on three counts of felony child endangering. She pleaded guilty to two of the charges in November last year, and the third count was dropped.

Artis was receiving treatment for severe mental health problems, Meehling said, and had not worked for years. Artis undertook a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation and was found competent to stand trial in August.

Records obtained by the Dayton Daily News last year showed that Xenia police were called to check on Aaliyah at her home months before her death, and that Greene County Children Services had been alerted. A protest took place last July outside the children services offices.

“There needed to be another set of eyes on this family as a whole,” Meehling said.