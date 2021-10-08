NEW DETAILS: 911 caller reports ex-worker firing gun prior to officer-involved shooing in Troy

“All I know is I heard a bullet ricochet by me,” the second caller said.

The suspect got into a red pickup truck shortly before the first officer arrived the on the scene, according to the first 9-1-1 caller. The suspect then reportedly drove over a curb and headed south on Kings Chapel Drive with two police officers following him.

At 9:20 p.m., officers reported shots were fired, according to dispatch records.

“I think he’s been shot,” the dispatch log read. “Send a medic.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Troy Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening,” said Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. “BCI was requested to lead the investigation and its Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded to collect evidence and begin our investigation.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.