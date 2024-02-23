7 people indicted in multi-county theft ring

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Miami County grand jury handed down multiple indictments against seven people for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy and other related offenses involving break-ins, thefts and receiving stolen property, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced Thursday.

The suspects are accused of operating an organized criminal group that committed breaking and entering, trespasses and burglary to steal thousands of dollars in property across multiple counties.

Those indicted are:

  • Dylan Harrison, 32, of Greenville
  • Mark Larsh, 34 of Piqua
  • Deryan Maxon, 27, of Sidney
  • Gage Maxon, 29, of Sidney
  • Randy Peters, 52, of Piqua
  • Brooks Smith, 28, of Piqua

The case involved an extensive investigation, interviews and the execution of search warrants. The investigation continues and other indictments may be forthcoming in the future, Duchak said.

Law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation were: Piqua Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Police Department, Minster Police Department, Celina Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
Preble County serial rapist: Parole denied for man who attacked 16...
2
Police: Missing 5-year-old Columbus boy’s body found; foster mother in...
3
Columbus homicide suspect indicted in shootout with Fairborn officers
4
Man studying to be priest arrested on child porn charges; has Kettering...
5
Woman: Romance scam cost mother six-figure inheritance, home

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top