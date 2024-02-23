7 people indicted in multi-county theft ring

A Miami County grand jury handed down multiple indictments against seven people for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy and other related offenses involving break-ins, thefts and receiving stolen property, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced Thursday.
The suspects are accused of operating an organized criminal group that committed breaking and entering, trespasses and burglary to steal thousands of dollars in property across multiple counties.
Those indicted are:
- Dylan Harrison, 32, of Greenville
- Mark Larsh, 34 of Piqua
- Deryan Maxon, 27, of Sidney
- Gage Maxon, 29, of Sidney
- Randy Peters, 52, of Piqua
- Brooks Smith, 28, of Piqua
The case involved an extensive investigation, interviews and the execution of search warrants. The investigation continues and other indictments may be forthcoming in the future, Duchak said.
Law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation were: Piqua Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Police Department, Minster Police Department, Celina Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
