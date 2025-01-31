2 teens facing charges for bringing guns to Springfield school

Jan 31, 2025
Two teens are in jail and facing charges after bringing guns to a Springfield school.

According to Springfield police, at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the Opportunities for Individual Change (OIC) school at 10 S. Yellow Springs Street after a school resource officer found a firearm in a backpack.

Police also received a report of another student with a gun, which was located.

The two students are 18 years old and were taken into custody, police said.

Both were charged with a concealed weapons charge and an illegal conveyance charge for having a gun on school property, both felonies.

