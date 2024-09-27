US Marshals arrest 187 in Dayton area during 74-day initiative

In Dayton, 187 people were arrested. Of those, six were wanted for homicide, four for forcible sexual assault, 12 for robbery, 36 for aggravated assault and 25 for firearms violations.

Investigators seized more than $5,000, four firearms and nearly half a kilogram of narcotics, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

“Our deputies and task force operators live and work in this area,” said Southern District of Ohio Marshal Michael Black. “We want safer communities like all residents do. By working together, all the members of our law enforcement task force made an impact on making our community safer. This is what we do every day. And we will continue to do so every day.”

Other areas included in the initiative included Dallas; North Charleston, South Carolina; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Phoenix; St. Louis; Birmingham, Alabama; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and San Antonio.

In total, 3,421 people were arrested, including 216 for homicide, 803 for assault and 482 for weapons offenses.