Piqua man held in fatal shooting, wounding of two men

Piqua police are continuing its investigation of a fatal shooting Friday night at a local park leaving one man dead and another wounded.

Cory Miller, 19, is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Miller is being held in jail under a $1 million bond pending arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court, according to jail records.

Piqua police Lt. Miles Gearing said all three men were known to each other. He said police were called about a shooting at Fountain Park in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue.

Gearing said officers arrived at the park to find one man dead and another wounded. Fire department medics arrived and the wounded man was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. An earlier police release indicated that the wounded man was expected to make a full recovery.

Gearing said Miller was arrested at his home a short time later.

The identities of the other two men were not released by police on Sunday morning pending family notification, he said.

Gearing said the shooting “remains under active investigation.”