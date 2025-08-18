Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza wins grand prize at the Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition

Food trucks representing a diverse range of cuisine were present throughout the day. Visitors could try everything from burritos and barbeque to Hawaiian fusion and soul food. As part of the competition, each food truck presented one signature dish to be judged. Customers could also vote for their favorite truck through an app with the most popular truck winning the People’s Choice Award.

Credit: Ismael David Mujahid Credit: Ismael David Mujahid

Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza secured the $5,000 cash prize with their Summer Luvin drink.

“It is a take on the Hugo Spritz. It’s a limeade with mint, elder flower and syrup and then some raspberry,” said Heather Bauer of Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza about their new beverage.

For more than 10 years, Bauer and her team have earned a following for their freshly-made pizzas. Summer Luvin is part of their effort to add a beverage element to their services with plans for a drink trunk called the Big Squeeze soon to join their mobile pizzeria.

“We have a 1941 redone horse trailer,” Bauer said, describing the Big Squeeze’s truck they hope to bring next year. “It’ll be really cute and yellow.”

Second-place went to Black Willow’s for its birria taco. Fairborn-based Home Cooked Vibes took third-place with a Bang Bang Broccoli Bowl.

The surprise of the afternoon, however, was reserved for newcomer Iggy Ragu’s. Despite being open for just three months, the truck was named the People’s Choice Award-winner. The business from Dayton, which serves everything from breakfast foods to sandwiches, won the award by a single vote.

“It feels surreal, honestly. We had a line when the guy came up, and I had a feeling we didn’t win anything. Which is fine, because we just opened three months ago,” said Thomas Kelly, who represented Iggy Ragu’s onstage. “For us, this has been a real ‘holy cow’ moment.”

The rotary club’s event was free to the public. Proceeds from the competition fund its many charitable causes throughout the year. According to Bell, these include the club’s long-standing support for local initiatives such as Services to People with Disabilities, as well as scholarships. It also funds the club’s international efforts, which include the construction of orphanages in Lesotho.

“The proceeds go back into our foundation, which from there, we distribute back to the community. It’s our biggest fundraiser and helps us do all the stuff we do throughout the year,” Bell said.

The competition is the rotary’s biggest event of the year. It is volunteer-run by Rotarians who give their time to ensure visitors have the best experience possible. Bonita Heeg was one such Rotarian.

“We’ve been here when it’s raining and when it’s hot like this, Heeg said. “I believe Springfield is blessed to have Springfield Rotary because it’s a group of devoted business and community leaders who come together with the purpose of serving others. By being together, we’re able to then service our community better.”

Crowds from across Ohio came out for the event, including countless families. Some were there for a nice day out, while others came to enjoy the diverse range of food available.

Ben Zawadah, who has been to every Gourmet Food Truck Competition, was one such attendee. Joined by his family, the Xenia-native said it was good food and good music that attracts him year after year.

“Me and my wife are definitely what you would call foodies. We love trying new stuff. What’s great about these food trucks is you have everything from barbeque and pizza to even dessert trucks. There’s just about any kind of cuisine you could want,” Zawadah said. “It’s not like a restaurant where you have to have a whole meal. You can get just a side of something or one sandwich. You can try a lot of food and because it’s all day long you eat a little bit, sit, play cards, talk and go get something else.”

Zawadah said the Raging Bull Woodfired Pizzas was his favorite returning truck.

“It’s simple ingredients but they do it really fresh, it’s made right there to order, and it tastes great. It’s got a good flavor, very tasty,” Zawadah said about the grand prize winners.

Zawadah hopes other trucks are back next year, too.

“Definitely Mama Bear’s mac and cheese and the Dine-In Hawaiian. There’s also Brent’s Smokin’ Butts, my dad loves their barbeque ribs,” Zawadah said.

Credit: Ismael David Mujahid Credit: Ismael David Mujahid

This year, the competition also featured craft vendors. Additionally, several bands played throughout the day, including local acts such as Add-On Room and Mountain Vain.

Joined by some of the best food around, it all created an atmosphere representing Bell’s sentiment of an event designed to serve the community.

“The whole intention is to provide a great event for the community and also put funds back into the community. It helps make people happy. That’s the ultimate goal, right?” Bell said.