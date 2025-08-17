First-year Springfield teacher eager to help students shine

“I remember making my younger sister play school with me, where I would always act as the teacher, making her spell words or answer my crazy math equations,” she said.

“Teaching always felt like my calling, and something I have grown even more passionate about during my student teaching and substitute teaching opportunities.”

Jolly recently graduated from Wright State University with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She graduated in 2017 from Springfield High School and played volleyball during middle and high school for the Wildcats.

“Which makes it surreal that I will now be teaching for Springfield City School District,” she said, explaining it was an easy decision for her.

“As a former Wildcat, I formed a sense of pride for not only our district but for our city overall.”

Jolly loved her time in the district as a student and had some of her greatest teachers in Springfield who left a positive and powerful impact on her, she said.

“When the time got closer to start applying for teaching jobs, I knew exactly the district I wanted to work in,” she said. “I am grateful for this opportunity and to be in the position I have always wanted for myself.”

While preparing for her first year of teaching, Jolly said the prep never ends, especially with the amount of laminating and cutting, but she “wouldn’t have it any other way.” She said it’s been fun watching her materials and decorations come together to get things ready for her students.

Jolly has bought many items such as books, book buddies, posters, supplies, materials and pocket charts, but her favorite purchase has been her own laminator.

She has also been reading about how to establish a growing and accepting classroom environment and the best ways to establish classroom routines and procedures.

“I am feeling all of the emotions as I prepare and set up my first classroom. It is such a dream come true, and I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be where I am,” she said. “I cannot wait for my students to come in and see our classroom.”

Although Jolly looks forward to teaching first grade, she had a “really challenging time” during COVID because it made college difficult.

“When I transferred to Wright State University, most courses were virtual. I struggled to keep up with the course work and felt myself losing motivation. That time made me sit back and reflect about whether college and teaching was all worth it, (but) I am so glad I decided to stick it out,” she said.

Jolly is excited to get to know all the teachers and staff and to learn from them, she said. She’s also excited to meet the students and is looking forward to all the fun memories they’re going to make this school year.

Her first step will be to get to know her students including their interests, hobbies and learning styles, to be able to connect students with content and make learning fun and hands-on.

“My hopes and goals as a new teacher are that I have a positive impact on my students and that they feel loved and appreciated every day in our classroom. I want them to leave everyday knowing someone believes in them and wants to see them absolutely shine,” she said.