Local cardiac sonographers to launch mobile cardiac screening service

With that in mind, Beedy and Souders — with the support of board certified cardiologist Dr. Faiq Akhter — set out to change the course for patients who may later experience a cardiac episode such as sudden cardiac arrest.

“We have both joked that before our kids ever participated in aggressive sports or physical activity, we wanted to sneak them into work and check their hearts out ourselves,” said Souders. “This led the way for us to ultimately wonder, ‘Why can’t any parent do this if they want to?’ Thus, Ultrascreen was born.”

Bringing the screening to you

Souders and Beedy said they want to give parents peace of mind that their children are doing what they love and they’re safe doing it.

With a launch date planned for September, Ultrascreen, a completely mobile cardiac screening service, will offer on-site echocardiograms and electrocardiograms (EKGs).

“We will bring our equipment to various sites, such as schools, churches and community centers,” said Beedy. “Parents will be able to sign up on our website once available, and pick the location that is most convenient for them.”

Ultrascreen plans to visit schools during the daytime so it removes a scheduling step for parents.

“The screening itself takes less than 30 minutes, and your child will be back in the classroom after their test is complete,” said Souders.

‘This is something that could make a real difference’

Echocardiograms and EKGs are two powerful, non-invasive tools that can help identify structural or electrical abnormalities in the heart that often go unnoticed until it’s too late, Beedy said.

Ultrascreen will also check vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate and pulse oximetry.

Following a screening, Akhter will read and interpret the test results, which will be made available in a patient portal. If abnormal results are found, it is recommended the patient follow-up with a primary care provider to discuss further steps.

“Emma and Alyssa, who are also dedicated mothers and have witnessed some of these tragedies and disasters very closely along with me, approached me with the concept (of Ultrascreen),” said Ahkter. “Right away I thought, ‘This is something that could make a real difference in our community and also help in early detection.’”

Ultrascreen will open the door for prevention and pre-emptive intervention instead of seeing patients after a cardiac event has already occurred, he said.

“This is a great concept of taking the screening directly to the doors of community, schools, sport facilities and other areas providing easy and timely access,” he said. “In our community… of both urban and rural settings, not everyone has access to specialized cardiac care. This mobile screening bridges the gap removing a big barrier.”

Identifying the risks early

Akhter, who has served the Springfield community since 1999 and is also chief of medical staff for Mercy Health ― Springfield Regional Medical Center, said Ultrascreen can identify silent heart problems such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital valve issues or arrhythmias before they can cause sudden cardiac deaths in active children and adolescents.

“This is not just about diagnosis,” he said. “It’s about giving peace of mind and, when needed, a pathway to early treatment.”

Pediatric cardiac and adolescent cardio conditions such as structural abnormalities, electrical conduction issues and inherited heart diseases are often silent until a crisis, such as a sudden collapse, occurs, Akhter said.

“By identifying these risks early, particularly in young athletes, we can prevent tragedies and enable children to participate in sports and activities safely, and kids can safely do what they love to do with peace of mind,” he said.

Beedy said sudden cardiac arrest/sudden cardiac death is the leading cause of death in young athletes. Approximately 1 in 157 children ages 1-10 years are living with a cardiac defect, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sudden cardiac events among teenagers, though rare, are devastating when they occur, Souders said, and often, those events strike without warning.

“These tragedies not only leave families shattered but also raise a haunting question, ‘Could this have been prevented?’” she said. “The importance of this effort cannot be overstated. Stories of young athletes collapsing during practice, or students suddenly becoming unresponsive with no prior symptoms, are tragic reminders of the necessity of proactive care.”

A gap in screening

There is a critical gap in routine pediatric care when it comes to cardiac screening, Souders said.

“Kids get physicals before sports, but those rarely include an echo or even an EKG,” she said. “We’re here to fill that gap and give parents peace of mind. Ultrascreen is not just a service — it’s a safeguard, a preventative measure that can save lives and spare families immeasurable grief.”

Ultrascreen will offer cardiac screening for those ages 12-18 years, an optimal age group as a younger population may have not yet developed a condition. Although sudden cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death are most heard of in competitive sports due to more exertion on the heart, anyone is at risk for sudden cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death if they have an underlying, undiagnosed condition.

With the launch of Ultrascreen, Beedy and Souders aim to bring awareness and provide a solution that is both accessible and affordable.

“For insurance to pay for medical services, there must be an underlying condition or symptom requiring testing to be performed,” said Beedy. “Most of our patients will not have symptoms to meet this criteria.”

Ultrascreen will offer cardiac testing services at a cost of $95.

“In a clinical setting, these tests can range upwards of multiple thousands of dollars,” Souders said.

‘We’ve seen the pain’

Beedy said even outside of work, both Souders and she have personal experiences with children and teens and sudden cardiac arrest and death.

Souders said Ultrascreen is more than a medical service, it’s a mission.

“We’re doing this because we’ve seen the pain of families who lost children without knowing there was anything wrong,” she said. “We want to make sure no parent has to go through that again.”

Ultrascreen scheduling information can be found on the Facebook page and website when the final behind the scenes work is complete.

“Programs like Ultrascreen not only detect hidden heart conditions but also educate families and communities about prevention, lifestyle and early warning signs,” said Ahkter. “By bringing the technology expertise directly to the doors of schools and places where it’s needed, it will make it more impactful and accessible.”