Clark County Fairgrounds uses $50K in state funding on renovations

The $50,000 comes from $.4.7 million ODA divided among the state’s 94 county fairs. The money was authorized by a bill in the Ohio legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in May.

The Clark County fairgrounds is using this money towards a concrete floor in the goat barn and improvements on campsite and barn roads, Blair said.

“Unless you are there physically showing animals, I can’t tell you how big a deal it is to have that concrete floor. Besides making the building multipurpose, it also creates an environment that is cleaner and better for both the visitors that are coming to see the animals and the animals that are being displayed there and spending a week living there,” Blair said. “It just makes for a so much nicer environment.”

A work crew at the Clark County Fairgrounds puts down new gravel for the floor of the Goat Barn Friday as they get ready for the upcoming fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

In addition to putting concrete in the goat barn, the campground roads will be upgraded, an important part of the fairgrounds to the over 550 families camping there during the fair.

The road upgrades and concrete in the goat barn cost over $30,000 each. Combined, this exceeds the $50,000 from the Department of Agriculture. The fairgrounds will make up the difference, Blair said.

The projects are expected to be completed before the fair opens at the end of July.

On top of these new renovations, the fairgrounds has updated and modernized six of its restroom facilities with new floors, touchless faucets, toilets and towel dispensers. These restrooms are located in the three-building complex that houses the Arts and Crafts, Annex and Mercantile buildings. These improvements are funded by a $6,000 grant from the Della Selsor Trust.

Fairgoers can also expect to see some returning events in different places.

The banquet center has turned into retail store space and is no longer available, according to Blair. The 13 programs previously in the Champion Center will be relocated into the Arts and Crafts building. The opening ceremonies, the queen contests and commission meetings are just a few of the relocated programs.

Because of this, the businesses and Heritage Museum display previously located in the Arts and Crafts building will move to the Mercantile Building.

“I think it’s a win for everybody,” Blair said. “It’s still a work in progress, but it’s the first time in our 70 year history that its being done this way.”

A worker puts down a new FLEXMAR Polyaspartic floor coating in one of the updated restrooms at the Clark County Fairgrounds. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The 2021 Clark County Fair will take place at the fairgrounds on South Charleston Pike in Springfield July 23-30.

By the numbers

$50K: Amount Ohio gave to Clark County Fairgrounds for 2021 fair.

$4.7M: Total amount Ohio county fairs are sharing in state funds.

94: Number of county fairs in Ohio.