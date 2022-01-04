Springfield physician-owned hospital strikes business deal with Premier, OhioHealth

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital in Springfield announced that the physician-owned hospital has a new business deal with two major hospital networks, Dayton-based Premier Health and Columbus-based OhioHealth.
The two health networks said they have formed a joint venture that will join 35 physicians in sharing ownership of the multi-specialty hospital.
“This partnership brings needed resources to successfully innovate in a changing health care landscape while allowing the doctors to maintain independence and focus on clinical excellence,” Steve Eisentrager, president of Ohio Valley, said in a statement. “The Board was committed to selecting a partner who would continue to build on the success of Ohio Valley as a trusted healthcare partner in our local community.”
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital had sent a request for proposals, which led to picking the two systems for the deal.
“Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital is widely known and respected across the region for its quality of care, and we are pleased to join with both this hospital and OhioHealth to build upon its strong reputation,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health.
“We are excited to be partnering with two reputable institutions like Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Premier Health to expand access and keep care local in Clark County,” said Steve Markovich, MD, president and CEO of OhioHealth.
There are no immediate plans to change services Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital, according to the announcement.