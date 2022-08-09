Mercy Health recognized as top women workplace

“Our ministry remains committed to advancing the careers of all women in our organization,” said Odesa Stapleton, the chief diversity and inclusion officer for Mercy Health.

“We believe our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion strengthens our organization by helping us better connect to our patients, communities, partners and each other,” Stapleton said.

Throughout Mercy Health’s 60,000 employees, 24% of its workforce were multicultural women, an increase from 20% the year prior.

Additionally, those women were a greater part of the company’s highest paid employees. Multicultural women made up 14% of the company’s top fifth of earners, which was up from 10% the year prior.

For Mercy Health, 18% of its management and 12% of its senior management team were multicultural women.

Its executive recognition comes from its effort to “...champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and flexibility programs,” the release said.

Nicole Martel, vice president, benefits, well-being & associate health, for Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Mercy Health’s Vice President of Associate Health Nicole Martel said the health network has “... an ongoing commitment to providing benefits and services such as our paid parental leave, industry-leading comprehensive education benefits.”

Female leaders represent more than 51% of Bon Secours Mercy Health top leaders responsible for leading and establishing key components of the health system’s strategy.

Thirty-five percent of the company’s corporate executives were women, while 45% of the company’s top fifth of earners were women.