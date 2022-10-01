Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona featured on ‘Save the Melons’ T-shirt

“As healthcare leaders we know that family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors delayed critical cancer screenings during the COVID19 pandemic,” said Jeanette Altenau, Director of Community Relations and Government Affairs for TriHealth and the Chair of the American Cancer Society’s Cincinnati Real Men Wear Pink campaign. “We know that cancer cases have gone undetected and we know that as they are being detected today, they are more advanced and more difficult to treat. We are excited to have Fiona join our team of advocates reminding everyone in Cincinnati to schedule their cancer screenings – today – and remind those you love to do the same.

Cincy Shirts is offering the T-shirt for sale online, and a portion of all sales will be donated to The American Cancer Society. Shirts are available for purchase at https://cincyshirts.com/SaveTheMelons.