West Milton resident to compete on ‘LEGO Masters’ TV show

Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“We grew up in an artistic home,” said Schwarz. “My mother was an artist. Our mother encouraged our creativity. I work in the construction field. I also do woodworking and a small amount of sculpting.”

When it came time to actually appear on the show, Schwarz admitted to being a bit intimidated by the competition.

“I was a bit nervous because the whole concept was new territory for me,” he said. “So I didn’t know what to expect. But once I got to know the people, it was not nerve-wracking at all. It was an amazing experience. It was a chance of a lifetime.”

"LEGO Masters" will air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show is hosted by comedian and actor Will Arnett.