Grand Carnivale kicks off July 19 at Kings Island

A majority of the festivities will take place on International Street, right past Kings Island’s entrance. Throughout the area, five stations will be set up — themed to China, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Each station will feature famous dishes from the nation it represents. At the China pavilion, guests can try Mongolian beef fried rice, bang bang chicken and mango coconut sticky rice. France will be represented with two dishes, croque monsieur and apricot baked brie.

The Germany pavilion will offer pretzel bites served with beer cheese, beer-brined pork chops, chicken schnitzel sliders and pfeffernüsse cookies. Pizza raviolo, Italian sausage hoagies and lemon berry panna cottas will be sold at the Italy station.

The last pavilion, which represents Spain, will offer paella and Basque cheesecake.

Underneath the park’s iconic Eiffel Tower, various cocktails and mocktails will be served at the Carnivale Concoctions Bar, including peach Bellini spritzers and agua de Valencia.

Grand Carnivale is also known for its live entertainment, which will return in full force this year. At 6 p.m. each night, the queen and king of Grand Carnivale will take to the International Street Bandstand stage to kick off the celebration.

This stage will also serve as the location of Hot Rhythm Nights, an interactive dance party featuring modern party anthems and classics alike. The show will take place at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. nightly.

At 9 p.m. each night, the celebration’s main event will kick off— the Spectacle of Color Parade. This show will feature a variety of street performers, dancers and floats showcasing nations around the world. The route will begin near Area 72 and travel down Coney Mall and around the Eiffel Tower, before making its through International Street.

At various points throughout the park, the parade will stop and guests are encouraged to join in on the celebration.

During the festival, guests can also make crowns and masks at the craft station, purchase special merchandise and more.

Park attendees can also pick up a Passport to Adventure, which can be filled with stamps at the various stations throughout the park. Once the passport is complete, guests can return them for a special surprise.

Grand Carnivale concludes Kings Island’s “Summerbration” series of events, which previously featured the International Food and Wine Festival, as well as the Gazillion Bubble Show.

How to go

What: Grand Carnivale at Kings Island

When: 5-10 p.m. July 19 through Aug. 3

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Mills

More info: visitkingsisland.com