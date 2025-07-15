AC/DC tribute to rock State Theater in Springfield

The band is marking its 25th year of performing, up to 100 shows a year at its peak, brought together by a love of the straightforward rock AC/DC has produced for 50 years, led by the vocals of the late Bon Scott and Brian Johnson and the guitar heroics of Angus Young in his schoolboy uniform.

“AC/DC fits anything. The music has stayed relevant and they’ve stayed true to guitar rock with a great beat,” said Big Gun vocalist Andy Bowman of the band’s staying power over several generations.

Hearing Bowman’s natural speaking voice, you’d think he’d be fronting a country band. But when he puts on Johnson’s signature newsboy cap, his raspy vocal style comes across, also replicating Scott’s, which proves a little more challenging, but rises to it.

The effect was so convincing that in 2016 when Johnson couldn’t tour with AC/DC and a search for a vocalist to replace him was held, Bowman was invited to audition with 14 other singers.

“I was so nervous, I had butterflies, I just thought don’t forget the lyrics,” Bowman said.

Once the band members said “Hey, mate, you want to play a few songs” he got over the nerves and did a dozen tunes with them, so convincingly he made the final five.

The band went with a guy named Axl Rose who fronted a band called Guns N’ Roses to tour. Bowman admitted being so close was depressing, but has the distinction of being one of the few tribute artists to have such an experience.

“As a musician, that’s a big thing and I feel privileged to be asked,” he said.

Big Gun has become what’s likely the number one AC/DC tribute in the country, having played 46 U.S. states and internationally. They’ve earned it by researching the band and critiquing themselves to be the closest to the real thing, whose members are in their 70s and still rocking.

“We want do it the right way and we enjoy playing the music,” said Bowman. “When we see the people enjoying it, we enjoy it.”

The State Theater audience can expect all the AC/DC hits also doing some deep cuts people probably haven’t heard live. Bowman said AC/DC is universal rock, and whether people like country, dance music, rock, industrial or whatever genre, they can relate to AC/DC.

“We have a great time doing it and it’s a testament to the band hitting every note and I take pride in my singing and being genuine,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $25-35. For tickets or more information, go to springfieldstatetheater.com.