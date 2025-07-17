‘Nashville to Clark County’ songwriters event to return to Clark County Fair

Springfield native Kate Hasting of the band Hasting, who grew up with the Clark County Fairgrounds as something of a second home, will present the event along with a selection of performers and songwriter friends from Nashville.

The first event in 2024 was a success and they were encouraged to bring it back. Libbee Hasting, Kate’s mother, called it a sleeper event and said she noticed during the first the crowd grow steadily, with someone coming, leaving and bringing back more and more people.

“It’s such a creative process,” said Libbee Hasting. “Each of these writers has their own unique vibe and you’ll hear six different sets.”

One of the unique aspects is the audience is able to interact with the artists and ask questions in an up-close experience, which they liked.

Other participants will include fellow Ohio natives Jon Wayne Hatfield, and Elena Jones, Mark Mulch, Zach Moody and Alli Sarven and Parker Fulk of Springfield band Allison Road. Hasting did their annual concert at the fair on Saturday.

“All of them are really fun to interact with,” said Libbee Hasting.

This is something of a preview for the second Hasting Farm Fest concert, which will be Sept. 27 at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The nonprofit Fest is to celebrate the area’s agricultural community and raise funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties.

There will be several activities around it and performances by area artists including Hasting, Allison Road and Ty Cooper along with other acts.

A larger version of the songwriters event will kick off things with a VIP event on Sept. 27. Tickets are available for both events.

Libbee Hasting said the family has been involved in agriculture in Clark County for five generations and “Nashville to Clark County” and Hasting Farm Fest are ways to give back.

“We are very proud of our county and community. Not everybody knows just how special Clark County is and that’s why Kate comes back here to play every year. It’s something she feels strongly about,” she said.

For more information on the Clark County Fair, go to or for more on Hasting Farm Fest, go to hastingfarmfest.com/.