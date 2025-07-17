Theater students dive into ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ at John Legend Theater

Anyone can take the plunge to animated star SpongeBob’s home of Bikini Bottom when it comes to the John Legend Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 and a special 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are available for all performances.

The Summer Theatre Camp has become one of the premiere experiences of its type locally. OPAI’s Amy Davidge, who leads the camp, said registrations filled up within 90 minutes of its announcement with students in kindergarten to recent graduates.

“It’s a place kids where everyone feels welcome and at home,” she said. “They can come here and feel safe, have fun and learn. We have some families planning their vacations around camp.”

This allows many of the older kids, some of whom have multiple years of experience, to be role models to the youngest just exploring their interests.

“They all add value to the show. They aren’t just playing a sponge, but an actual part in a show and we hope they will grow,” Davidge said.

While the camp always focuses on a two-week crash course in rehearsing for a musical, a new component was added – a partnership with the Legend Theater for the students to learn backstage and tech skills, which OPAI’s High Street facility doesn’t have.

This was an original goal, Davidge said, with the students learning lighting, sound and how to operate the control console.

Davidge wasn’t a fan of the animated SpongeBob and didn’t let her sons watch it. But she and husband Scot were intrigued by the musical version, took the boys, loved the music and turned to each other and said they will do a production of it one day.

She likes the musical’s message of resilience and friendship, and the fun for the kids.

“It’s a vibe we can all use in our lives in these days,” said Davidge.

Rehearsing for a show in just two weeks offers advantages and disadvantages. The timeframe means rehearsals are short, but fun and the kids doing it love musical theater and are willing to do homework to prepare for their roles.

The disadvantage is there isn’t as much time as other shows to develop everything, but the pros outweigh the cons.

Siblings Silas and Ruby Reed are getting their first real theater experience. She became interested from “Beauty and the Beast” and both are enjoying learning the technical and performing sides.

Sean Davidge goes beyond veteran status as he’s been in an estimated 50 productions over the years. He’s excited to play the lead of SpongeBob.

“I always bond with the kooky characters,” he said.

Sydney Snider wanted the Sandy Cheeks role because of the good connection she has with Sean Davidge offstage and wanted to see if it translated onstage.

In just his second show, Isaac Jensen is enthused about playing Squidward, a normally cranky character who gets one of the biggest character arcs.

“(Squidward) really wants to perform and nobody will recognize his talent but he gets his big moment and is stoked during the second half of the show,” said Jensen.

Playing the villains is a nice break from reality for Rylin Chassereau as Plankton and Maddie Vito as Karen. While relishing playing the evil geniuses, what means the most is afterward.

“It’s fun to be evil but this has always been my safe place. It’s about family, friends and fun,” Vito said.

Mylo Frazier likes the fast pace of the rehearsal and sums up the show and the camp are a lot alike when it comes down to the social aspect.

“At first I didn’t know anybody and now it’s about seeing and getting to know people. It’s an opportunity to be in a show with the people you like being with,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $17.82 for adults and $14.70 for students and seniors. The John Legend Theater is located at 700 S. Limestone St.

For tickets or more information, go to www.facebook.com/ohioperformingartsinstitute/.