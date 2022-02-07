New documentary explores Miami Valley’s history of redlining

“We wanted to tell this story because it goes to the heart of so many persistent problems in in our region,” said CET and ThinkTV chief education officer Gloria Skurski. “When you look at disparities in wealth, mobility, education, health outcomes and even life expectancy, you’re looking at the legacy of redlining. We need to understand this history if we are to move forward and find remedies. We just feel fortunate that in telling this story we have been able to draw upon the expertise and life experiences of so many in our community.”

The documentary profiles local families impacted by redlining and the lasting effects of federal housing policies on our region.

“Knowledge is power. It’s essential to unpack the legacy redlining has had on the Miami Valley region because what happened here has happened in every major city across America,” Burks-Rentschler said. “This documentary lays bare the government’s role in mapping our segregated cities and suburbs, which left many people of color, specifically Black Americans, with little to no options on ways to access the American Dream.”

To learn more about the film, RSVP for the screening and watch a trailer, visit thinktv.org/redlining or CETconnect.org/redlining.